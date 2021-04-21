Amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra despite the state govt imposing partial curbs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to impose stricter restrictions in the Covid-hit state on Wednesday.

A fresh set of restrictions, including allowing not over 15% attendance in government and private offices, capping wedding guests at 25 and reserving use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment, will be imposed in the state from 8 pm on 22 April till 7 am on 1 May.

Take a look at the guidelines here:

All government offices to work with 15% attendance

Marriage ceremony to be a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours

It should have 25 people. Violators may be fined ₹ 50,000

50,000 New restrictions imposed in Maharashtra for inter-city and inter-district travel

Passengers can travel only for medical emergencies. They will be stamped for a 14-day quarantine. Private buses will run with 50% seating capacity.

Maharashtra imposes additional restrictions on:

The following category of people to be allowed to take local train/metro/monorail:

All government personnel All medical personnel Any personnel needing medical treatment

🚨New strict restrictions under #BreakTheChain🚨



To be implemented from 22nd April 2021, 8pm onwards pic.twitter.com/ifyrcQCbnH — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2021

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has been consistently reporting more than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for several days amid the rapid second wave of infections. On Wednesday, 67,468 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

As many as 54,985 people recovered in the said period and 568 died. The total case tally reached 40,27,827 while the state now has 6,95,747 active cases.

The massively increased caseload has exerted tremendous pressure on the state's health infrastructure, causing shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.

Earlier this month, CM Thackeray had announced a weekend lockdown to bring the Covid-19 surge under control, but the situation seems to be worsening in the state.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.