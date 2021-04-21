Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt issues more stricter Covid curbs, here's what's allowed, what's not

Maharashtra govt issues more stricter Covid curbs, here's what's allowed, what's not

Premium
A huge rush at the vegetable market at Dadar as Maha govt restricts shop and vendors to open between 7 Am To 11 PM to contain the COVID-19, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 10:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A fresh set of restrictions will be imposed in the state from 8 pm on 22 April till 7 am on 1 May

Amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra despite the state govt imposing partial curbs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to impose stricter restrictions in the Covid-hit state on Wednesday.

Amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra despite the state govt imposing partial curbs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to impose stricter restrictions in the Covid-hit state on Wednesday.

A fresh set of restrictions, including allowing not over 15% attendance in government and private offices, capping wedding guests at 25 and reserving use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment, will be imposed in the state from 8 pm on 22 April till 7 am on 1 May.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A fresh set of restrictions, including allowing not over 15% attendance in government and private offices, capping wedding guests at 25 and reserving use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment, will be imposed in the state from 8 pm on 22 April till 7 am on 1 May.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Take a look at the guidelines here:

  • All government offices to work with 15% attendance
  • Marriage ceremony to be a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours
  • It should have 25 people. Violators may be fined 50,000
  • New restrictions imposed in Maharashtra for inter-city and inter-district travel
  1. Passengers can travel only for medical emergencies. They will be stamped for a 14-day quarantine.
  2. Private buses will run with 50% seating capacity.
  • Maharashtra imposes additional restrictions on:

The following category of people to be allowed to take local train/metro/monorail:

  1. All government personnel
  2. All medical personnel
  3. Any personnel needing medical treatment

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has been consistently reporting more than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for several days amid the rapid second wave of infections. On Wednesday, 67,468 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

As many as 54,985 people recovered in the said period and 568 died. The total case tally reached 40,27,827 while the state now has 6,95,747 active cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

US to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Centre makes interim allocation of Remdesivir to states

2 min read . 10:12 PM IST
Premium

2-4 per 10,000 people infected after getting vaccinated, Covaxin works against mutant viruses: govt

3 min read . 09:58 PM IST
Premium

Joe Biden to offer tax credits for COVID-19 vaccination paid time off

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST

The massively increased caseload has exerted tremendous pressure on the state's health infrastructure, causing shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.

Earlier this month, CM Thackeray had announced a weekend lockdown to bring the Covid-19 surge under control, but the situation seems to be worsening in the state.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.