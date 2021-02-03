OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt launches scheme for startups to help file IT patents
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Maharashtra govt launches scheme for startups to help file IT patents

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 07:58 AM IST Staff Writer

Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik pointed out that the state was ranked second in the India Innovation Index released by the NITI AYOG recently.

In a bid to boost the startup ecosystem in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to innovative startups to file for IT patents.

As per a statement, around 125-150 startups will be supported in the first phase of the scheme with the financial help of 2 lakh to 10 lakh, along with financial assistance up to 2 lakh for quality testing and certification for the startup's ideas.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AP Photo

Mexico approves emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
In the year 2011, Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license at the age of 15 and underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.

Meet India's youngest female pilot - 25-year-old Ayesha Aziz from Kashmir

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sit in a car arriving at Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan,

WHO team visits Chinese virus lab in Wuhan

2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi was the subject of public protests against human rights abuses during the Asean-Australia summit. Photo: Reuters

Suu Kyi’s party demands her release as generals tighten grip

1 min read . 06:57 AM IST

"There are highly intelligent youths in urban and rural areas of Maharashtra and the Skills Development Department should take up the task of crafting these diamonds," Thackeray was quoted in the statement.

Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik pointed out that the state was ranked second in the India Innovation Index released by the NITI AYOG recently.

"Our goal is to make the state number one in various skill development schemes and startups. A number of schemes have been undertaken for this purpose and new schemes will be added in the future as well. It has been proposed to set up an international standard Center for Skill Development in Mumbai and courses in ITIs are being updated in a timely manner," Malik said. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout