In a bid to help women who have lost their husbands due to COVID, the Maharashtra government launch a special mission to provide a bunch of services under one roof.

A new programme- 'Mission Vatsalya'- has been designed for widows, especially from rural areas who come from poor backgrounds and deprived sections, a PTI report said.

Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Yashomati Thakur on Wednesday announced, "Due to the death of the sole breadwinner in their families, their hardship is increased. Considering these all aspects, a bunch of 18 benefits, schemes, and services will be provided to these widows under one roof."

“Efforts are being made by the WCD Department to provide 18 different services to help such women including making various certificates available. This includes several schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Gharkul Yojana for these women," Thakur also said.

As many as 15,095 women lost their husbands due to COVID-19 in the last 18 months. A total of 14,661 women have been listed by the District Task Force.

WCD Department staff, child development project officers, local unit officers and Anganwadi workers are visiting homes of such women and providing them with these services. The department has reached out to about 10,500 women.

"So far 10,349 applications have been received from the women contacted by the WCD department for making them available the benefits under various schemes," Thakur added

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the state logged 4,355 new coronavirus cases and 119 fresh fatalities taking the infection tally to 64,32,649 and the toll to 1,36,355, a state health department official said.

A total of 4,240 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the same time span, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,43,034. As on Tuesday, the active case tally stood at 49,752.

(With inputs from agencies)

