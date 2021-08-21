The Maharashtra government has announced internships under its Climate Fellowship Programme.

The Maharashtra government’s Environment and Climate Change department has invited applications from graduates, post-graduates and research scholars enrolled in recognised universities and institutions across India or abroad.

A total of 20 internship positions have been announced by the department headed by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

As per the PTI news agency, interns will gain exposure to the functioning of the department, understand its units and assist in international coalitions on climate change. The department has designed the internship programme to focus on waste management, biodiversity, renewable energy, water conservation and creating social awareness on climate change in over 3,500 urban and rural local bodies in Maharashtra

“With the changing landscape of our globe and with the youth taking more onus to the climate change topic, the young and informed are ready to take action for our mother nature. I am extremely delighted that our government is able to provide such internship opportunities to the youth," Thackeray said.

