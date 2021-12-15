Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has once again slashed the price of the Covid RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport, news agency ANI reported.

In the beginning, the price was ₹4,500. Then it was cut down to ₹3,900. And now it is slashed to ₹1,975, the report further added.

Till date, a total of 28 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state. Out of these, 9 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test report.

Meanwhile, India logged 6,984 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 87,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,47,10,628.

The death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

