Under fire over the attempt of the Wadhawan brothers to leave Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses that led to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, besides 21 others, breaking the curfew and lockdown norms to set out for Mahabaleshwar.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered the probe to also ascertain that despite an ongoing CBI and ED probe, and a non-bailable warrant against them, how could they be allowed to travel.

The Wadhawan brothers are out on bail in a case of money laundering of at least ₹14,000 crore from DHFL using fake borrowers. They were also issued summons in a case of alleged kickbacks to Yes Bank Ltd co-founder Rana Kapoor.

Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special), in the home department who had granted permission to the five vehicles ferrying the Wadhawans to cross the borders, has been sent on leave pending inquiry.

The department of personnel and training will also step in for any further action on Gupta, an IPS officer. In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said the agency has sent an email to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Satara district questioning their release without a no-objection certificate from the CBI or a court order. CBI also urged the local authorities to take necessary steps to prevent the accused from absconding.

On the morning of 9 April, the Wadhawans, promoters of DHFL, and 21 others, were apprehended by the Satara police on their way to a farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar.

The Wadhawans carried a permission slip from Gupta for safe passage between Khandala and Mahabaleshwar for a family emergency. After finding their answers unsatisfactory, the Satara police placed them under institutional quarantine at a government facility in Panchangani.

They have been booked under sections of the IPC, pertaining to disobeying government orders, for negligent and malignant act, which can spread infection (disease).

