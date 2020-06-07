Maharashtra govt plans to adopt new compensation strategy for citizens

MUMBAI : Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state is planning to overhaul the old criteria for compensation to people affected by natural calamities in the backdrop of the recent cyclone “Nisarga", which has affected several districts of the state.

Maharashtra, which is already struggling to contain the transmission of covid-19 infection, on Sunday, announced an emergency relief package of ₹75 crore for Ratnagiri district and ₹25 crore for Sindhudurg district to compensate for the damages due to the cyclone.

Even though the state is dealing with the crisis of covid-19 pandemic, Thackeray said the government will decide on compensation for damages in Thane and Palghar also, which have seen relatively less damages due to the cyclone.

“The decision will be taken after reviewing them… The old criteria for compensation for such natural calamities need to be changed and the administration should submit information soon on how the new revised criteria should be so that a decision can be taken fast," said Thackeray.

On Sunday, Thackeray took a stock of the damages caused by the cyclone in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar districts through video conference. The chief minister recently visited Raigad district, which was hit the hardest by the cyclone.

As a part of the new strategy to deal with similar natural calamities, the chief minister said, “We have to consider whether we can arrange underground power lines in the Konkan region (the coastal region of Maharashtra that often receives higher rainfall than other parts). Similarly, it is necessary to consider whether there is any alternative to cement sheeting or whether permanent safe shelters can be set up along the Konkan coast."

Thackeray asked the local authorities to repair the internal roads fast because rains are about to start.

Uday Samant, guardian minister of Sindhudurg, said that although Sindhudurg suffered less damage as compared to Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, power outages were reported in many places and the supply should be restored. Village access roads need to be repaired. He said the district needs to paid at least ₹25-30 crore.

Ratnagiri guardian minister Anil Parab said Mandangad, Dapoli and Ratnagiri in particular have been hit hard and many houses have been destroyed by the cyclone.

“The power poles are broken. The grain in the ration system is being replaced with new grain," said Parab.

Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde also participated in the tour of Ratnagiri district. He said, “Citizens are demanding cash assistance per family. Drinking water systems are closed, so generator sets will have to be provided. Transformers, pillars have fallen. Power distribution staff will have to be called from other districts. Also, fallen trees need to be removed immediately so that obstacles can be removed."

Thackeray said the survey work to assess the cyclone damages will be completed soon and some advance payment of compensation will be given to the concerned collectorates as soon as the survey and assessment is done, so that there is at least some relief for the moment.

Also, to start the work on the new crisis-combat strategy, the state government will give instructions to organizations and companies, which have an expertise and experience not only in repairing but also in building infrastructure in the electrical system n Maharashtra, said Thackeray.

