MUMBAI : Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, revised the compensation norms for people affected by natural calamities in order to provide additional assistance to the people affected by the recent cyclone.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, said that the stipulated amounts of compensation to people have been increased in such a way that there will be an 1.5-3 times increase in the aid for all the affected people.

Mint reported on 7 June that Maharashtra government was planning to overhaul the old criteria for compensation to people affected by natural calamities in the backdrop of the recent cyclone “Nisarga", which has affected several districts of the state.

The state government has already announced an assistance of ₹100 crore for Raigad, ₹75 crore for Ratnagiri and ₹25 crore for Sindhudurg- the worst cyclone-hit districts in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra, which is already struggling to contain the transmission of covid-19 infection, said on Wednesday that the survey work to assess the cyclone damages will be completed soon and some advance payment of compensation will be given to the concerned collectorates soon.

So far, a compensation of Rs. 95,100 used to be granted for the loss of a concrete house but under the new rules this has been increased to Rs. 1.50 lakh.

“The state cabinet in its 9 June meeting has decided to provide additional assistance beyond the prevailing rates offered by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Central Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). As a result, the families affected by the cyclone will get help at a higher rate than the prevailing norms," said Pawar.

A compensation of Rs. 18,000 per hectare used to be given for damages in perennial crops. Now, this has been increased to Rs. 50,000 per hectare. This compensation, however, will be available up to a limit of 2 hectares.

The compensation limit for partially collapsed house has been increased from Rs. 6000 to Rs. 15,000.

“There are people in the village who run small and big shops, tapari (makeshift) business, they will be given assistance up to 75% of the loss," said Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Those whose houses have been completely damaged used to be given Rs. 2500 per family for clothes and Rs. 2500 for utensils. Now this aid has been increased as a special case to ₹5,000 per family for clothes and utensils.

Pawar said the government will also buy cotton from farmers and procure paddy, maize and other pulses from the Food and Civil Supplies and Marketing Department so that farmers get minimum basic price.

As a matter of emergency, Pawar announced to provide 5 litres of kerosene per ration card free of cost to the citizens of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts till the power supply is restored. Apart from this, it was decided to provide them rice and other grains from the ration shop, he said.

Following a meeting with Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, chairman of the legislative council, Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the monsoon session of the Legislature, which was scheduled to begin from 22 June, will now start from 3 August in the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

With 90,787 covid-19 cases detected and the fatality count at 3,289 so far, Maharashtra is the country’s worst-affected state as on Wednesday.

“Our fight against covid-19 is not over, it continues. Therefore, we have to be careful and live with the corona, not rushing or crowding anywhere…the lockdown is being phased out. Under ‘Mission Begin Again’ we relaxed some rules and saw a crowd on the first day. Don't do that. Giving permission to go for walks and exercise from 5 in the morning to 7 in the evening is for health, not to impair health by crowding," said Thackeray.

“After saying all this and taking care of everything, if the situation seems to be getting out of hand the state will have to be locked down again," warned Thackeray.

