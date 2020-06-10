Maharashtra government raises compensation limits, defers monsoon session

“Our fight against covid-19 is not over, it continues. Therefore, we have to be careful and live with the corona, not rushing or crowding anywhere…the lockdown is being phased out. Under ‘Mission Begin Again’ we relaxed some rules and saw a crowd on the first day. Don't do that. Giving permission to go for walks and exercise from 5 in the morning to 7 in the evening is for health, not to impair health by crowding," said Thackeray.