With the upcoming festive season posing a major challenge during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Government on Friday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as India’s Covid-19 count rose to 83,64,086.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic during Diwali celebrations and urged citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hinted at a ban on firecrackers during Diwali this year and said that the precaution was crucial to shield coronavirus patients and stall a possible second wave of infections in the state.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “People should prepare that they may have to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers this year. The smoke from the firecrackers can cause breathing problems. They are also toxic, causing further issues for Covid patients. We need to ensure that we celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali this year. I am going to put forth a proposal regarding this before the chief minister and the state Cabinet."

“Europe is facing a second wave and, with the change in weather, we are vulnerable as well. While the probability of a second wave is low, everyone has agreed that we should not drop our guard," Tope added.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the government has decided to ban firecrackers as the festival of Diwali approaches.

CM Kejriwal also added that in order to tackle the virus cases, the government will ramp up medical infrastructure' among other measures.

