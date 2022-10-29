Maharashtra govt removed ‘security cover’ of these MVA leaders - here's why

The Maharashtra government has removed the 'categorized' security cover of 25 leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, NCP, and Congress, said an official as quoted by the news agency PTI.
It means that these MVA leaders would not have permanent police security outside their houses or escort. The decision was taken after a fresh assessment of their security perception, the official added.
Among those who lost security cover also include former cabinet ministers. However, the security cover of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and his family has been retained, as per PTI reports.
Besides Uddhav Thackeray, the security cover of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and his family including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too has been retained.
Some of the other NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, and jailed Anil Deshmukh have been removed from the 'categorized' security cover. The security cover of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has been maintained.
Interestingly, Milind Narvekar, personal secretary and trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, has been given a 'Y-plus-escort' cover. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar (NCP) and fellow NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil, who was home minister in the previous MVA government, too have been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover, PTI reported.
Other leaders who lost categorized security cover included Nawab Malik (NCP), Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Satej Patil (all Congress), Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena), Dhanajay Munde (NCP), Sunil Kedare (Congress), Narhari Zirwal (NCP) and Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Eknath Khadse (NCP), Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut (both Shiv Sena UBT). Kalaben Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, too lost her security cover.
Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, both former chief ministers, have been provided 'Y category' security.
All decisions regarding security cover have been taken professionally considering the threat perception and the move has nothing to do with the leaders' political affiliations, the official claimed.
