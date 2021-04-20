Subscribe
Maharashtra govt revises Covid guidelines; essential shops to be open 7am-11am

People in queues getting thermal scanned before casting their vote during fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 amid Coronavirus pandemic at AG Primary School, Salt lake in Kolkata.
2 min read . 05:24 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • After days of reporting 60,000 plus Covid-19 cases daily, Maharashtra, in a slight dip, reported 58,924 infections on Monday. With this, the state's total caseload stands at 38,98,262, with a test positivity rate of 16.19%

MUMBAI: Given the unabated surge in covid infections across the state, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a new order stipulating a 7am to 11am restricted timing for shops dealing in groceries, vegetable, dairy, and other essential products, with immediate effect.

It has, however, allowed home deliveries of essentials from 7 am to 8 pm.

It has, however, allowed home deliveries of essentials from 7 am to 8 pm.

As per the new order, issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, all groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all types of food shops (including chicken, mutton, poultry, fish, and eggs), shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations will be open only from 7 am to 11 am.

Government officials said timings are being restricted as people, on the pretext of buying essentials, are stepping out of home and roaming around without masks and social distancing.

After days of reporting 60,000 plus Covid-19 cases daily, Maharashtra, in a slight dip, reported 58,924 infections on Monday. With this, the state's total caseload stands at 38,98,262, with a test positivity rate of 16.19%. Active cases total 6,76,520.

Maharashtra has declared Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) region, as places of sensitive origin, saying passengers traveling from these places will need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report conducted 48 hours before train travel.

Meanwhile, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday said that with fresh mobility curbs across the state, the retail industry is beginning to see a repeat of last year.

“Shutting down of non-essential or non-food retail and malls is not the solution. Considering the impact of last year on business, closure of economic activity at this stage will lead to the permanent closure of businesses, thereby leading to millions of job losses," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, adding that formal retail businesses, especially shopping centers across India have been successfully following SOPs and hence should be allowed to operate with strict surveillance.

RAI in submission to some state governments has said that a retail store, not located in a mall, should be considered a standalone store.

