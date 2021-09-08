Amid slight surge in novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government on Wednesday amended its Ganeshotsav order, stating that no physical darshan will be allowed in the state.

People would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals during the coming festival, only online 'darshan' or telecast from pandals would be allowed, said the state home department.

Earlier, it had said in a circular that social distancing should be followed strictly inside the pandals during the Ganesh festival. The new circular said that “(people) are prohibited from visiting any Ganesh pandal." Organizers should instead provide the facility of online `darshan' or telecast for the benefit of devotees, it said. The decision has been taken to discourage people from venturing out and exposing themselves to the viral infection, said an official.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also appealed to political parties to immediately stop protests, meetings and other programmes to avoid large gatherings amid slight increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," Thackeray said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

"Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people's lives are important," he said. The chief minister said the upcoming festive days were crucial and challenging. The onus is on political parties to ensure things do not go out of control, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places here in view of COVID-19. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the DDMA order stated that the celebrations may not be allowed in public places.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.