Maharashtra govt set to rename Ahmednagar district. Here's what it will be called now
Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to be renamed Ahilya Nagar in honor of Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar, a visionary ruler known for her temple construction and textile industry promotion.
It is official now! The Maharashtra government is all set to rename its largest district Ahmednagar. Known as the 'Land of Saints' Ahmednagar will now be know as Ahilya Nagar, in honour of the Maratha queen Ahilya Bai Holkar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message