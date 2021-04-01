Maharashtra govt slashes by half Covid testing charges. Check new rates

"The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at ₹500, ₹600 and ₹800. For giving samples at the collection centre, ₹500 will be charged. For the same test at a Covid Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be ₹600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge ₹800," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of the public health department, said.