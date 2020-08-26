Maharashtra govt slashes stamp duty by 3% until Dec

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to reduce stamp duty on housing units by 3% until 31 December to boost the real estate market that has been hit by the pandemic.

“It was decided to reduce the prevailing stamp duty on the deed of transfer by 3% for the period from 1 September 2020 to 31 December 2020 and by 2% from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021," the state government said. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, stamp duty charges are 5% in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik and 6% in others. A reduction of 2-3% in rates will result in handsome savings for home buyers.

Real estate developers, who had been grappling with unsold inventory, had been seeking a reduction in stamp duty following the lockdown.

The move, though temporary, will boost real estate demand in the festive season, according to sector experts. The Mumbai and Pune real estate markets are expected to benefit most from this move.

“Undoubtedly, this will augur well for prospective home buyers as it is expected to result in direct financial savings for them," said Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, India, at property consultant JLL, adding it will help speed up several deal closures.

The has seen a big decline in residential sales in the first half of this calendar year while launches remained constrained on the back of a bleak economic environment and muted consumer sentiment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated