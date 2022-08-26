MUMBAI : The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has said people above the age of 75 can travel for free on its buses from Friday.

An MSRTC release quoted the state-run transport undertaking's vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe as saying that those eligible for this free travel scheme will get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted about the scheme on Friday. The tweet read, “Certificates of free travel scheme were distributed today to the senior citizens of the state above 75 years of age from ST. On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of the country, about 1.5 lakh senior citizens of the state will get the benefit of free travel scheme by State Transport bus to the senior citizens above 75 years of age." (Translated)

राज्यातील ७५ वर्षांवरील जेष्ठ नागरिकांना एसटीतून मोफत प्रवास योजनेच्या प्रमाणपत्रांचे वितरण आज करण्यात आले. देशाच्या अमृत महोत्सवानिमित्त राज्यातील ७५ वर्षांवरील ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांना एसटी बसमधून मोफत प्रवास योजनेचा लाभ राज्यातील सुमारे १५ लाख ज्येष्ठ नागरिकांना मिळणार आहे. pic.twitter.com/seJXrfOQ4g — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 25, 2022

It said those between the age of 65 and 75 would get 50 % rebate on ticket fares on select route select types of bus services operated by the undertaking.

The free travel facility can be availed by showing identity documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving licence, Voter's Card etc, the release said. It also added that this facility is not available for MSRTC's city buses and will be for journeys within state limits.

The announcement of the new facility was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly a couple of days ago.

MSRTC has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and used to ferry almost 65 lakh passengers per day before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.