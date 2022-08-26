Maharashtra govt starts free travel scheme in MSRTC buses for those above 751 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 10:59 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has brought a scheme for free travel for people above the age of 75
MUMBAI : The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has said people above the age of 75 can travel for free on its buses from Friday.