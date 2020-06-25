Maharashtra govt will take legal action against Baba Ramdev's Patanjali if they try to sell their anti-corona drug. "Maharashtra govt will take legal action against Patanjali if they try to advertise or sell their anti-Corona drug as AYUSH Ministry is yet to approve the medicine," said Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister.

Rajasthan government on Wednesday also clarified that coronil drug cannot be not used as a medicine in the state without the permission of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Neither has anyone applied to the state government nor has the state government given any permission in this regard, State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Patanjali on Tuesday launched Corona Special Kit, what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19, which they said has been shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

After the news of the launch of claimed Covid cure went viral, Ministry of AYUSH took cognizance of the reports and stated that the facts and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry.

