Maharashtra govt to acquire private ambulances, vehicles to transport patients

Amid the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order to acquire private ambulances and vehicles to meet shortages and exploitation by private ambulance operators.

The state government’s unprecedented decision comes in the wake of several complaints from the public about overcharging by private ambulances for short distances. The government will thus decide rates for the ambulances acquired.

"As the number of corona patients in the state is increasing, there is a need for ambulances to rush patients to the hospital. In order to increase the number of ambulances from hospitals and NGOs in the districts, it has been decided to use the vehicles of private vehicle suppliers as patient transport vehicle," the state public health department said in a press statement.

Maharahstra on Wednesday reported 5,537 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,80,298.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1,487 new cases today taking the city's tally to 79145. With 75 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4631. Active cases in Mumbai are at 29715 and 44791 patients have recovered. Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 249 new cases today with the total number of cases at 39316. Active cases in Thane are at 22675 and 15621 patients have recovered.

"During the Corona period, there were complaints that patients were being charged exorbitant rates for private ambulances. Taking note of this, private ambulances and vehicles will be made available by fixing their rates while acquiring them," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope, adding that the acquired ambulances and vehicles will be available 24 hours a day. The process of acquiring ambulances will be carried out by the District Collector (excluding Municipal Areas) and Municipal Commissioners (in Municipal Areas).

For asymptomatic and other patients, with the advice of medical officers, minor changes should be made in these vehicles and they should be used as ambulance vehicles, the statement said. The ambulances will have smart phone, internet facility. The toll free 108 ambulance app will be connected to this number system. For ambulance contact, patients can call 108 or the control room set up by the local administration.

This move will also help the state tide over its lack of ambulances.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated