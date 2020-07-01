Maharashtra govt to acquire private ambulances, vehicles to transport patients

"During the Corona period, there were complaints that patients were being charged exorbitant rates for private ambulances. Taking note of this, private ambulances and vehicles will be made available by fixing their rates while acquiring them," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope, adding that the acquired ambulances and vehicles will be available 24 hours a day. The process of acquiring ambulances will be carried out by the District Collector (excluding Municipal Areas) and Municipal Commissioners (in Municipal Areas).