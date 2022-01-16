Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that the demand for reopening of schools in the state will be considered after the next 10 to 15 days as there is a low incidence of Covid-19 infection in children and students are suffering education loss.

Tope said the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Schools have been shut in the state till 15 February due to the rise in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra.

While speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra Health Minister said, “Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard."

Expressing concern over the rise in infections, Tope said that the people seem to be not afraid of the coronavirus.

"The Covid protocols must be followed strictly. Common people, as well as politicians, should avoid crowding," he added.

Speaking on the current scenario of the pandemic, the health minister said that though the cases are surging in Maharashtra, the number of hospitalisations and the need for medical oxygen remain low.

On the first anniversary of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the state health minister said that 10-15 per cent of the eligible people in Maharashtra remain to be vaccinated as taking the jab is voluntary.

"This is a challenge for the health department to ensure a cent per cent vaccination and we will make it possible," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new Covid-19 infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths, the state health department said. The number of recovered cases surged to 67,60,514 after 39,646 patients were discharged during the day.

The overall caseload rose to 71,70,483, and death toll reached 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730.

Between Thursday and Friday, new Covid-19 cases had decreased by 3,195, compared to which Saturday's fall was smaller.

Nearly 879 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far. Covid-19 case fatality rate in the state is 1.97 per cent while recovery rate is 94.28 per cent.

