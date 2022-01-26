Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: Govt to decide about reopening tourist places in review meet

Maharashtra: Govt to decide about reopening tourist places in review meet

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 33,914 new COVID cases
1 min read . 26 Jan 2022 Livemint

  • Covid infection figures in Aurangabad have not yet come down much. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the situation next week and decide about opening the monuments and tourist places, tourism minister said

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the COVID situation next week and accordingly, he will take a decision about reopening tourist places and monuments in the state, tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said. 

"Covid infection figures in Aurangabad have not yet come down much. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the situation next week and decide about opening the monuments and tourist places," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after holding a meeting of tourism department officials.

 Aurangabad district is home to the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora cave monuments.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 33,914 new COVID cases, which is about 15% higher than the tally of the day before. On Monday, as many as 28,286 cases were logged from the state. 

