Maharashtra govt to divide textbooks, add blank pages to reduce schoolbag weight

The Minister informed that the textbooks will be divided into three parts, but that will not bring down the weight of bags as notebooks will still have to be carried, he said, “we are contemplating that textbooks which we are dividing in three parts... if we add pages for writing and attach them to the textbook, then it will be very convenient. They (students) can refer to it and take notes and duplication will be avoided. This will help reduce the weight of bags." The Minister further informed that the education department is in the process of taking a decision in this regard.