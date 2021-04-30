Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that COVID-19 vaccine makers have told the state government that up to 18 lakh vaccine doses could be provided to the state in the month of May, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters, Tope said, "We have been told by the vaccine makers that up to 18 lakh doses could be supplied to Maharashtra in the month of May. In that situation, the state is planning to set up one centre per district to inoculate people."

On the 18-44 age group vaccination drive, he said, "We need to reduce the number of vaccination centres so that they administer the doses on a daily basis in a smooth manner."

Tope said that people should visit the vaccination centres after taking prior appointment. "It will avoid crowding and everyone will get doses," he added.

"Unless we get adequate supply of vaccines, we cannot increase the coverage of population in terms of their vaccination," the minister said.

Commenting on the vaccine procurement policy, he said, "The Centre is going to buy 50 per cent of the total vials produced by the manufacturers. Now, the crucial question is who should get the vaccines from the remaining 50 per cent quota, which the Centre has allowed to be sold directly to the state governments and hospitals. I think the cental government will have to intervene here as well."

Tope on Thursday said that the state will not commence the inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18-24 unless it gets at least 25 to 30 lakh vaccine vials. "Stocks should be sufficient for at least five days to start the vaccination drive," he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that vaccination in Mumbai will be closed for three days from Friday due to an inadequate supply of doses. Planned vaccination of citizens aged 18 years and above is also likely to start late, the civic body added.

