Maharashtra: Govt to give compensation of ₹300/quintal to onion farmers amid price crash2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- Onion cultivators are battling a crisis as the prices of the kitchen staple have taken a hit at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, the largest wholesale onion market in Asia, in Nashik.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that the state government will provide a compensation of ₹300 per quintal to onion farmers, amid the fall in onion prices. The announcement was made by the CM in the Maharashtra Assembly during the ongoing budget session of the state.
