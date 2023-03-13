If a particular area does not have a procurement centre, then it will be opened for farmers," Shinde said on the second day of the budget session of the state legislature. The price per kilogram of onion came down to ₹2 to ₹4 on Monday at Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Asia’s biggest onion market, prompting angry farmers to stop the auction of the bulb. “There is no ban on the export of onions. If required, farmers will get some financial assistance as well," the chief minister said.