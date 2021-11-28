Maharashtra Govt to give 50,000 support to family members of Covid victims

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra Government is mulling to give ₹50,000 ex-gratia payment to the family members of those who died due to Covid-19 in the state. As per the ANI report, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik made an announcement in this regard. The NCP leader made this announcement while speaking today in Mumbai on the completion of two years of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi or MVA in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking on completion of two years of the MVA in Maharashtra, Nawab Malik said, "More than 66.50 lakh citizens were affected due to COVID; Maharashtra was the worst hit, even then we did better than other states, w/o any non-availability complaints of beds or oxygen. Families of those who died due to COVID-19 will get ₹50,000."

Taking a dig at the central government for ongoing farmers protest at Delhi borders, the Maharashtra state government minister and senior NCP leader said that after assuming power in the state the MVA government has been continuously working for the welfare of farmers in the state citing, "Our first work of business was to waive off farmer loans up to ₹2 lakh in 2 months."

Nawab Malik's statement is in line with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's recent claims that under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, debts of cultivators to the tune of ₹20,000 crore have been waived off in the state whereas around ₹2,600 crore has been provided to the state hospitals and 14.4 lakh people have been treated free of cost under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Scheme in the state.

