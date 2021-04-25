Maharashtra govt to inoculate eligible citizens for free, to float global tender

MUMBAI : Joining the ranks of states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand, the Maharashtra government on Sunday said it will provide free vaccination to all persons above 18 years of age in the state and a global tender will be issued to make the vaccine available at cheaper rates, Nawab Malik, cabinet minister, government of Maharashtra said in a social media post.

"For this, the programme will be undertaken from the treasury of the state government," said Malik.

The central government has announced a decision to vaccinate people above the age of 18 across the country from 1 May. "Therefore, it is clear that the central government will not supply vaccines to those below the age of 45 years," said Malik's statement on the Facebook page of the Nationalist Congress Party of which he is the national spokesperson.

From 1 May, covid-19 vaccination will be open for everyone above 18 years through booking on the Co-WIN website. The registration process for the third phase of the inoculation drive will begin on 28 April. The government has liberalized the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Phase-I of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers. Phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting the most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

While Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at ₹600 per dose for state governments and at ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals.

Serum Institute of India (SII)'s Covishield will be available at a price of ₹400 per dose to state governments and ₹600 per dose to private hospitals.

"These rates were discussed in the previous cabinet. It was unanimously decided to give free vaccine to the people of the state," he said, adding that a tender for free vaccination will be issued soon.

