Maharashtra govt to launch Dial 112 project soon to improve police response time

"We are training 15,000 police personnel and officers for use of this technology. 'Dial 112', powered with the high-end technology, will enable people to contact police and other emergency agencies by using mobile applications, SMS service, e-mail or through chat. Once rolled out, the project will help the police in responding in 10 minutes in urban areas and in 15 minutes in rural areas," the minister tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}