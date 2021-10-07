Maharashtra govt to launch 'Mission Kawach Kundal' to ramp up Covid vaccination

The Maharashtra government will undertake a special vaccination drive against Covid-19 from October 8 to 14, with a target of inoculating 15 lakh people everyday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

The 'Mission Kawach Kundal' is being undertaken as the Central Government has set a target of inoculating 100 crore people by October 15, Tope said while speaking to reporters, adding that Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a discussion with him over the matter yesterday.

The Maharashtra health minister said Mandaviya told him that the state should play a greater role in this initiative and also assured him that there will be no shortage of vaccines for the state.

“We will launch 'Mission Kawach Kundal' from October 8 to 14 under which we plan to vaccinate 15 lakh people everyday," Tope said.

As per the CoWIN app, till Thursday noon, more than 92.85 crore doses were administered. Maharashtra has inoculated 8.54 crore people till now.

Tope said the state had achieved the target of inoculating 15.16 lakh people in a day in the past. He said the state's target is to inoculate 9.15 crore people (eligible for taking vaccine in the state).

Of them, six crore people have been administered the first dose, he said, adding that 3.20 crore people are yet to receive the first jab.

“If these 3.20 crore are given the first dose, then everyone aged 18 and above will be vaccinated," he said. The minister said so far, 2.5 crore people have been given the second dose of vaccine.

“If the first dose is prioritised, then the fear of the third wave (of COVID-19) will be minimised. The severity will be less and ICU and oxygen demand will be under control and deaths could be averted," Tope said.

Ahead of the special inoculation drive, meetings with district administration were undertaken to assess any shortcomings that could be addressed. The minister said steps will be taken to mobilise people to get vaccinated.

Religious and social leaders, NGOs and social organisations will also be roped-in for this, he added.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,876 new coronavirus positive cases and 90 fatalities while 2,763 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but the fatalities rose sharply compared to Tuesday when the state had logged 2,401 infections and 39 deaths.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra rose to 65,67,791, the death toll to 1,39,362 and the count of recoveries to 63,91,662, leaving the state with 33,181 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.32 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With agency inputs

