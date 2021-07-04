The council of ministers also gave its nod to a resolution requesting the Centre to decide about restoration of the quota for Marathas in government jobs and education. Another resolution approved by the cabinet is asking the Centre to furnish population data of OBCs based on the 2011 census so that political reservations for members of other backward classes in local bodies can stay. These three resolutions are likely to be moved in both the Houses of the state legislature on Monday, sources said.

