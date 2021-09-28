Eligible family members of class A and B employees will be provide jobs in state government departments in case of their death during service, the Maharashtra government said.

The policy is aimed at providing financial support to the family after the primary earning member's death, the state government said in an order issued on Monday.

Earlier, there was such a policy for family members of class C and D employees and the Maharashtra government was deliberating on extending it to class A and B officials also in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the order issued by the state General Administration Department.

The matter of offering jobs to the eligible kinof state government employees from class A and B on compassionate ground was taken up at the state cabinet meeting in August this year.

Based on it, the state government on Monday took the decision to extend the policy to class A and B officers, the order said. As per the order, the policy will be applicable retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.