In an attempt to provide some relief to women lost their husbands due to Covid-19, the Maharashtra government has expanded the scope of the district task force in the state to secure the rehabilitation and inheritance rights of women who lost their husbands due to Covid-19, by providing them proper guidance and legal assistance.

State Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said in a statement on Thursday, authorities will also check if such widows are facing domestic violence. Since March last year, 16,627 women lost their husbands due to Covid-19. The district task force has a list of 16,516 out of them, according to the minister. Thakur said her department had received several complaints about such widows being denied their property and inheritance rights.

"Hence, the scope of the district task force will be widened to authorise it to guide such women about their rights and financial matters, and provide legal aid," she said.

Under the "Mission Vatsalya" scheme, launched by the Maharashtra government some months back, a team of assigned government officials need to visit the households affected by Covid-19 and check if these widows are denied their property and inheritance rights, and if they are facing domestic violence, Thakur said. The officials will submit a monthly report to the district task force headed by collector, who in-turn will monitor and review all such cases and ensure the women get justice, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the State Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas said the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across Maharashtra.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Omicron infection is increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being found in Maharashtra.

"These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with omicron," said Vyas during a presentation at the state cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all.

The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.

In Maharashtra, four patients were found infected with Omicron today -- two in Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. All the patients are asymptomatic, the state's health department informed.

The patient in Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and the other patient is his high-risk contact. The patient in Buldhana travelled to Dubai and the patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland.

"In these cases, three patients have been vaccinated and one is not eligible for vaccination," the Maharashtra health department said. As per Maharashtra's Covid bulletin, the case tally touched 32.

Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections. Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana. Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

