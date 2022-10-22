Maharashtra govt to provide 75,000 jobs in next one year: Details here

Maharashtra govt to provide 75,000 jobs in next one year: Details here2 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department
Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will provide 75,000 government jobs to youth in the state in the next one year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asserted.
This comes after prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.
Praising the Centre's initiative, Fadnavis said, "Along with this initiative started by the prime minister, our government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give government jobs to 75,000 youth in the state."
"We will provide 75,000 government jobs for the youth of the state in the next one year," the deputy chief minister said.
Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department and an advertisement for the same will be published in the next five to seven days, he said.
Modi on Saturday distributed 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants and said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Rozgar Mela" on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.
In his address after more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by a record inflation and unemployment and said India is making every effort to come out of the situation unscathed.
"Despite this, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to shield our country from being affected by these problems. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now," he said, adding that it was made possible as his government dealt with the shortcomings that were a hindrance to the economy.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. They will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C.
The posts on which the appointments are being made include those of the central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDCs, stenographers, PAs, income tax inspectors and MTS, according to a statement issued by the government.
(With inputs from agencies)
