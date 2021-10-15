A special monthly allowance will be given to students from minority communities staying in the minority development department's hostels in Maharashtra , state cabinet minister Nawab Maliq announced on Friday.

“The Department of Minority Development has started government hostels at various places in the state and the minority students living in them and pursuing higher education will be given cash for their meals. This amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students," said Malik, who is also the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Monthly amount of ₹3,500 will be given to students living in A, B and C class of municipal and divisional city hostels and ₹3,000 will be given to students living in district and taluka level hostels," he added.

Malik said that this amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students.

The minister further said that this decision will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22.

With inputs from agencies.

