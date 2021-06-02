"The government has therefore asked all district collectors to increase the number of beds (in isolation centres)," she told PTI.
Dr Patil clarified that this did not mean that active COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation at present would be shifted to government facilities.
"The plan is to admit most of the new COVID-19 cases in institutional quarantine," she said.
Another top health official said, "The government has asked the districts with higher positivity rate to ramp up their capacity to accommodate more patients for treatment."
During the second wave of the pandemic which began in March, patients with mild symptoms could stay at home, but in many cases this led to their family members catching the viral infection, officials said.
Talking about vaccination, Dr Patil said the pace was very slow due to the limited supply of doses.