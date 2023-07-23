Maharashtra govt to reclaim 5 airports leased to Anil Ambani's firm

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, during the Maharashtra Assembly session, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "RADPL is not doing maintenance of the airports and even not paying the statutory dues because of which Nanded airport was shut down. We will discuss the legalities of taking possession of the airports with the advocate general. The state government will also pay all the dues for the five airports and recover the amount from the firm".