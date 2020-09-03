Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt to reopen temples after full preparations: Sanjay Raut
Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut. (Photo: Mint)

Maharashtra govt to reopen temples after full preparations: Sanjay Raut

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 10:31 PM IST ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Maharashtra government will take a decision on reopening temples after full preparations and has no desire to keep them closed in the state

MAHARASHTRA : Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Maharashtra government will take a decision on reopening temples after full preparations and has no desire to keep them closed in the state.

"The government has no desire to keep temples closed in Maharashtra either and a decision in this regard will be taken with full preparations. But we need to keep in mind that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising day by day," Raut said while speaking to the media.

Earlier, the centre had given relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed the religious places across the country to reopen from June 8. However, the Maharashtra government has not allowed the opening of the same in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

As many as 391 deaths and 18,105 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state is 8,43,844 including 6,12,484 recovered patients, 2,05,428 active cases and 25,586 deaths, said Maharashtra Health Department.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

