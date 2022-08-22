Interestingly, Satej Patil, former Maharashtra Minister for Home, said 18% of cyber crimes in India take place in Maharashtra. However, the post of the Inspector General of Police of Cyber Crime, the apex officer of the state's cyber unit, is considered a “side-posting, Patil said. Fadnavis said it was seen that structuring at the lower level has not happened in the cyber crime department, adding that the government will work on this aspect, according to PTI report.