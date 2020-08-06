Home >News >India >Maharashtra govt to supply milk powder to children, lactating mothers
1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 02:31 PM IST PTI

  • The Amrut Aahar scheme will be implemented for a year at the cost of 121 crore, while the manufacturing cost of the milk powder is over 246 per kg
  • Milk powder will be packaged and provided to 6.51 lakh children and 1.21 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra Government has decided to supply milk powder manufactured from additional milk stock to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under the Amrut Aahar scheme.

Milk powder will be packaged and provided to 6.51 lakh children and 1.21 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers, a release from the Chief Minister's Office stated on Wednesday.

The scheme will be implemented for a year at the cost of 121 crore, while the manufacturing cost of the milk powder is over 246 per kg, it was stated.

Milk powder contains 34% protein, which is essential for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

As per the release, during the lockdown period from April to July, the state government procured 5.94 crore litre milk from farmers and over 4,927 metric tonne of milk powder and 2,575 metric tonne butter was produced.

