Maharashtra govt under radar over lavish cabinet meeting in Aurangabad amid drought, farmer crisis

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:02 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Maharashtra government is facing criticism for scheduling a lavish cabinet meeting amid severe drought conditions.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar addressing the media after meeting with All Party leaders on the Maratha Reservation issue, at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar addressing the media after meeting with All Party leaders on the Maratha Reservation issue, at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Amid rising discontent in Maharashtra's drought-stricken Marathwada region, the state government has come under fire for its upcoming cabinet meeting. Scheduled for September 16 in Aurangabad, the gathering is drawing criticism for its opulence while the local populace grapples with harsh conditions.

Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress President, has raised concerns about the government's alleged extravagance. He pointed out that the state is allocating substantial sums for the event, including lodging ministers and officials in a plush five-star hotel. According to Patole, previous chief ministers and their cabinets opted for more modest government guesthouses during visits to Aurangabad.

"There is a severe drought in Marathwada. Almost all monsoon crops in every district of the region have failed. Farmers have incurred massive losses. But the government hasn't provided any assistance to these farmers. The onion subsidy announced by the government has not been distributed," PTI quoted Patole as saying.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, questioned the necessity of such grandeur. He highlighted that the area is already suffering from drought-like conditions and the officials' stay in lavish hotels raises eyebrows. The cost of a single meal at the booked hotel, according to him, is as high as 1,500.

Patole also voiced dissatisfaction over the state's recent history of failing to follow through on promises. He stated that the government had previously convened on matters like Maratha reservations without any substantial action.

Despite stating a lack of funds for essential programmes like scholarships for Other Backward Classes, the state is gearing up for what appears to be a luxurious event, Patole alleged.

Patole further criticised the government for allocating crores on arrangements such as hotel stays and vehicle hires for officers and staff. He argued that such spending only serves to exacerbate the wounds of the struggling populace.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 07:05 AM IST
