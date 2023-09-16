Maharashtra govt under radar over lavish cabinet meeting in Aurangabad amid drought, farmer crisis1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:02 AM IST
The Maharashtra government is facing criticism for scheduling a lavish cabinet meeting amid severe drought conditions.
Amid rising discontent in Maharashtra's drought-stricken Marathwada region, the state government has come under fire for its upcoming cabinet meeting. Scheduled for September 16 in Aurangabad, the gathering is drawing criticism for its opulence while the local populace grapples with harsh conditions.