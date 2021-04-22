Maharashtra requires at least a week's stock of Covid-19 vaccine at once to be able to plan the inoculation drive better, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"The Maharashtra government has several times urged the Centre to provide one week's stock (of vaccines) at a time to the state which would enable us to inoculate up to eight lakh people daily," the minister told reporters.

Tope said that due to Maharashtra being a huge state geographically, it takes at least two days to transport the vaccines to different parts.

"Several letters have been sent to the Centre over it, but our demand has never been listened to. The central government's supply of vaccines is much less than our requirement, hence our pace (of vaccination) is slow," he said.

On oxygen supply

Tope also complained that the Centre allowed only 60 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from the Bhilai plant to Maharashtra.

"Earlier, the proposal of liquid medical oxygen was of 110 metric tonnes (MT), but it was changed to 60 MT. But it would not be sufficient for the state for meeting the demand of oxygen in Vidarbha region," he said.

The state is expected to receive 200 MT of oxygen each from Jamnagar refinery plant in Gujarat and a plant in Telangana.

"Now we have moved our request to Jamnagar refinery to allot additional 50 MT of oxygen," he said.

The state government has also decided to utilise the thermal power plants in Maharashtra, where oxygen is generated in huge quantity, for medical purposes.

"However, there are no bottling plants near these thermal units Khaparkheda in Nagpur, Paras in Akola and Parli in Beed. We will set up a 500-bed oxygen Covid Centre near every thermal plant, so that Covid-19 patients will get oxygen at the local level and we will be able to save many lives," the minister said.

"The state is also planning to request various industries, where oxygen is generated at the local level. We will use it for local consumption," he added.

This comes in the backdrop of Tope stating that 15% of currently active cases in Maharashtra may need oxygen.

"We're anticipating that 15% of currently active cases may need oxygen. As of now, we have arrangements of 1550 MT of oxygen in the state. We're trying to distribute the same through Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). We're also expecting the Oxygen which Govt of India will import," said the health minister.

Remdesivir supply

Commenting on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Remdesivir producers, Tope said, "The Maharashtra government has sought a supply of 60,000 vials of Remdesivir on a daily basis. It will be distributed to hospitals via government. No individual or organisation will have any role in it."

"We have also told them that the state may require one lakh vials on a daily basis from May 1 onwards to treat the patients," he said.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country.

