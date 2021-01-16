OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for 31 crore
The Maharashtra GST Department observed that these companies physically possess only 20 per cent of the total stock value
The Maharashtra GST Department observed that these companies physically possess only 20 per cent of the total stock value

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for 31 crore

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 09:55 AM IST ANI

As per a press statement from GST Department, the five firms owned by accused Anju Gupta showed estimated bogus purchases of more than 272 crore

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit.

As per a press statement from GST Department, the five firms owned by accused Anju Gupta showed estimated bogus purchases of more than 272 crore and thereby had availed of bogus Input Tax Credit of more than 31 crore without actually buying any goods or services.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Around 80 flights originating from and over 50 flights bound to Delhi airport delayed

50 plus flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Harsh Vardhan joins docs in AIIMs

Harsh Vardhan joins AIIMS docs to witness launch of vaccination drive by Modi

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
A woman walks past a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Covid vaccination: 2 doses must, don't make mistake of ignoring second one, says PM Modi

1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
Frontline health workers queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

Covid vaccination: Final preparations underway for pan-India rollout of vaccines

3 min read . 10:37 AM IST

"Anuj Gupta has a total of five firms, viz - Savvy Fabrics, Shiv Textiles, and Shakti Textile- which are registered under Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act 2017, and other two firms viz - Subhlene Fabrics and Shubhmangal Textiles Industries which arc registered in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli...The two firms at Dadra Nagar Haveli have even received a refund of more than Rs. 11 Crores from the government," it stated.

During the investigation, the Maharashtra GST Department observed that these companies physically possess only 20 per cent of the total stock value that is claimed by them to be in their possession, and the remaining 80 per cent stock is not actually found to be with them.

The accused was produced before the Court of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, from where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout