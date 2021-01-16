Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for 31 crore

"Anuj Gupta has a total of five firms, viz - Savvy Fabrics, Shiv Textiles, and Shakti Textile- which are registered under Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act 2017, and other two firms viz - Subhlene Fabrics and Shubhmangal Textiles Industries which arc registered in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli...The two firms at Dadra Nagar Haveli have even received a refund of more than Rs. 11 Crores from the government," it stated.