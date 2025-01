The much-awaited list of Guardian Ministers for various districts of Maharashtra was announced on Saturday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting the responsibility of Gadchiroli and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to handle Pune and Beed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement came nearly a month after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month.

Another Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, would be the guardian minister of his home district Thane, as well as Mumbai city.

State Ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha will serve as Guardian Ministers for the Mumbai suburbs.

Dhananjay Munde, the NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister, did not find a place in the list of Maharashtra guardian ministers. Munde is under fire over the Beed sarpanch murder case. In the previous government, he was the guardian minister of this central Maharashtra district.

Full List Gadchorli: Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Jaiswal Thane: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai city: Eknath Shinde

Pune: Ajit Pawar

Beed: Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Amravati: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Ahilya Nagar: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Washim: Hasan Mushrif

Sangli: Chandrakant Patil

Nashik: Girish Mahajan

Palghar: Ganesh Naik

Jalgaon: Gulabrao Patil

Yavatmal: Sanjay Rathod

Mumbai Suburbs: Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Ratnagiri: Uday Samant

Dhule: Jaykmar Raval

Jalna: Pankaja Munde

Nanded: Atul Save

Chandrapur: Ashok Uike

Satara: Shambhuraj Desai

Ragaid: Atiti Tatkare

Latur: Shivendrasinh Bhosale

Nandurbar: Manikrao Kokata

Solapur: Jaikumar Gore

Hingoli: Narhari Zhirwal

Bhandara: Sanjay Savkare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat

Dharashiv: Pratap Sarnaik

Buldhana: Makarand Jadhav (Patil)

Sindhudurg: Nitesh Rane

Akola: Akash Phundkar

Gondia: Babasaheb Patil

Kolhapur: Prakash Abitkar, Madhuri Misal

Wardha: Pankaj Bhuyar

Parbhani: Meghana Sakore Bordikar

In December 2024, a total of 39 legislators from Mahayuti allies were sworn in as ministers, including 16 new faces.