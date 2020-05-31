Maharashtra: Guidelines issued for resumption of govt, private offices

After announcing several guidelines and relaxations amid the extension of lockdown in the state till 30 June, 2020, Maharashtra government laid out certain specific guidelines for its employees working in public and private offices, which will open in a phased manner.

In its 'Mission Begin Again' guidelines in accordance to the Centre's Unlock plan 1.0, the state said that in phase 1, which will commence from 3 June, all government offices will be permitted to operate with 15% strength or minimum 15 members, whichever is more. The state government said that come 8 June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

"All employees and visitors at the government offices will be screened by a thermal scanner before entering the premises. All employees will have to wear a 3-ply or surgical mask while working in the office all the time," said the state government in its order.

"Windows of the offices will be kept open throughout the day for ventilation. The employee would have to maintain three feet distance from other employees while working," it added.

In other instructions, the government said: "Employees are advised not to touch their nose, eye and mouth to avoid infection. The lift buttons shall be sanitised thrice in a day with sodium hypochlorite."

"All other office equipment like printer, scanner, computer, etc shall be sanitised with an alcohol-based sanitiser," it added.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that the lockdown will continue in containment zones till 30 June and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

Meanwhile, with 2,940 new Covid-19 cases getting reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's virus count reached 65,168 on Saturday.

With 99 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll stood at 2,197, said the state's health department.

1,084 Covid-19 patients recovered in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking total number of discharged patients to 28,081. Maharashtra is the hardest-hit state by the pandemic in India.





