Maharashtra: Guidelines issued for resumption of govt, private offices

In its 'Mission Begin Again' guidelines in accordance to the Centre's Unlock plan 1.0, the state said that in phase 1, which will commence from 3 June, all government offices will be permitted to operate with 15% strength or minimum 15 members, whichever is more. The state government said that come 8 June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.