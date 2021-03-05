Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech
Earlier this week, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had received his first jab at the hospital
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday.
According to an official statement, Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.