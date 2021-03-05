Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
1 min read . 03:05 PM IST PTI

  • Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech
  • Earlier this week, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had received his first jab at the hospital

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday.

According to an official statement, Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China tells banks to scale back lending to contain financial bubble risks: Report

1 min read . 02:57 PM IST

Covid-19: Record 14 lakh people vaccinated in last 24 hrs, says govt

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST

Biden to join first-ever ‘Quad’ leaders meeting, Scott Morrison says

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Tandav row: SC grants Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit interim protection from arrest

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST

According to an official statement, Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China tells banks to scale back lending to contain financial bubble risks: Report

1 min read . 02:57 PM IST

Covid-19: Record 14 lakh people vaccinated in last 24 hrs, says govt

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST

Biden to join first-ever ‘Quad’ leaders meeting, Scott Morrison says

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Tandav row: SC grants Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit interim protection from arrest

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane, Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase were present on the occasion.

Earlier this week, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had received his first jab at the hospital.

The former Union minister (80) was administered the Covishield vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.